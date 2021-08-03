Flood Advisory for Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

After a start to the work week that included massive rainfall across parts of the area, South Florida could see another round of major storms Tuesday.

A flood advisory was issued for Broward County until 4 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 1 p.m.

We are anticipating another round of late morning and afternoon storms on Tuesday. While organized severe storms are not expected, periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning are in play.

Highs will top out in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100+ degrees. The forecast looks quite similar on Wednesday.

The pattern changes a bit as we go late week and into the weekend. The chances of rain will be higher during the morning with drier skies each afternoon.

Highs stay locked into the low 90s.