Afternoon Storms Tuesday Across South Florida Before Slightly Drier End of Work Week

South Florida will have at least one more day of dodging afternoon storms before the area begins to slightly dry out in the coming days.

Look for morning 70s, sunshine and more importantly, dry roads. The afternoon won't be as smooth. Southwesterly winds will bring a good chance of scattered storms with some isolated flooding too.

The latest timing is calling for the fireworks after 1 p.m. Afternoon temperatures will be on the warm side with low to mid-90s expected. The storms should wind down pretty quickly by 6 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We are expecting afternoon storms once again Wednesday and Thursday with slightly lower rain chances of about 40%. Highs will stay hot, topping out in the low to mid-90s.

Look for a slight pattern shift Thursday and into the weekend. You'll notice a beach breeze with rain chances on the order of about 30-40%. Highs will take a couple degree dip and top out just above 90.