first alert weather

Afternoon Storms Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week Across South Florida

We could see one or two strong storms as well, with hail, wind gusts and localized flooding the primary impacts

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will need the umbrella Tuesday and for the remainder of the work week with storm chances remaining quite high.

We are looking at a relatively calm start to the day Tuesday with a stormy finish on tap. We could see one or two strong storms as well, with hail, wind gusts and localized flooding the primary impacts.

Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s. Look for more of the same over the next couple of days.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Turning our attention to the tropics, there is a growing chance of seeing a weak topical system impact South Florida. The models are still all over the place, but heavy rain and possible wind gusts have entered the forecast.

This obviously bears watching and we will continue to update the forecast as the data rolls in. The models agree on one thing for sure: a much drier and hotter Sunday and Monday. We will likely be back to the 90s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us