Afternoon Storms Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week Across South Florida

South Florida will need the umbrella Tuesday and for the remainder of the work week with storm chances remaining quite high.

We are looking at a relatively calm start to the day Tuesday with a stormy finish on tap. We could see one or two strong storms as well, with hail, wind gusts and localized flooding the primary impacts.

Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s. Look for more of the same over the next couple of days.

Turning our attention to the tropics, there is a growing chance of seeing a weak topical system impact South Florida. The models are still all over the place, but heavy rain and possible wind gusts have entered the forecast.

This obviously bears watching and we will continue to update the forecast as the data rolls in. The models agree on one thing for sure: a much drier and hotter Sunday and Monday. We will likely be back to the 90s.