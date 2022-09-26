Agencies Call Off Search for Missing Paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet

An extensive search for a missing paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet was called off Monday after the missing person claim was deemed unfounded.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Beach Marine Patrol and the Miami-Dade Marine Patrol had been searching for the missing paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet Monday morning who was last seen around 8 and 9 a.m.

Footage captured by Chopper 6 shows the paddle board was found, but there was no sign of the paddleboarder.

Although the search efforts were called off, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC 6 that the search was beneficial for training purposes.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.