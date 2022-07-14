Broward County

Agents Respond to Suspected Migrant Smuggling Operation in Dania Beach

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Law enforcement responded Thursday night to the water in Dania Beach for a sailboat carrying suspected migrants ashore.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded at around 6:43 p.m near the 300 block of North Beach Road, officials said.

The U.S. Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security started a search after a preliminary investigation revealed the migrants left the area.

The scene has since been cleared, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were no reports of injuries.

Video from Only on Dade appears to show the sailboat out in the water with people on it.

Officials did not say where the group was from or whether anyone was taken into custody.

Local

Property taxes 2 hours ago

Rising Property Values Stresses Tax Rate Debate in South Florida Government

Florida 9 hours ago

Florida Trucker Gets 55 Years for Partner's Indiana Slaying

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyDania Beachmigrant smuggling
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us