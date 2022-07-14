Agents Respond to Suspected Migrant Smuggling Operation in Dania Beach

Law enforcement responded Thursday night to the water in Dania Beach for a sailboat carrying suspected migrants ashore.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded at around 6:43 p.m near the 300 block of North Beach Road, officials said.

The U.S. Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security started a search after a preliminary investigation revealed the migrants left the area.

The scene has since been cleared, and the investigation is ongoing.

There were no reports of injuries.

Video from Only on Dade appears to show the sailboat out in the water with people on it.

Officials did not say where the group was from or whether anyone was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.