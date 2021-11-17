Agents Target Suspected Major Narcotics Operation in Pompano Beach

Law enforcement moved Wednesday to stifle what sources call a major drug operation that kept going despite its alleged ringleader being behind bars.

The arrests made by federal agents along with Broward Sheriff's deputies targeted drugs and money fueling the alleged drug ring provided illegal narcotics to a swath of Broward County.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

NBC 6 cameras captured a man and a woman in handcuffs outside of a restaurant, barbershop, and clothing store on East McNab Road in Pompano Beach. NBC 6 also saw agents working in the dark at a residence about a mile away. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the search warrants, where significant drugs and money were found.

Wednesday marks the second time this year NBC 6 has been to the very same business in Pompano Beach. In February, Louis Younglove was arrested on drug charges and was described then as leading a major narcotics operation in Broward.

"This was not like your average street supplier who maybe sold a couple of bags of cocaine on the side. This was a systematic operation to distribute a lot of narcotics. He had a lot of cash," BSO Lt. Andrea Tianga said back in February. "This was not normal for your average street sale. This was a huge operation."

Younglove had narcotics ready to sell and almost $500,000 in cash in his bedroom, BSO said. The feds took over the prosecution and he’s entered a not guilty plea.

Any of those arrested will appear before a federal magistrate Thursday, where they will have a chance to enter their pleas.

A Pompano Beach restaurant owner, Louis Younglove Sr., is facing charges after authorities say he ran a major drug dealing operation. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports