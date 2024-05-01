Agreement with City of Miami to conclude racial gerrymandering lawsuit over redistricting map

After a major ruling from a federal court came down in April regarding redistricting plans in the city of Miami, where the city's voting map was tossed out, a new voting map has been approved by advocacy groups.

In a news release issued by the ACLU Florida announced an "anticipated agreement with the City of Miami" and local civil rights, community groups and Miami residents concluded a racial gerrymandering lawsuit over the Miami City Commission’s redistricting map.

Federal Judge K. Michael Moore said in a ruling last month that all five districts are unconstitutional and racially gerrymandered in violation of the 14th Amendment.

"By sorting its citizens based on race, the City reduced Miamians to no more than their racial backgrounds, thereby denying them the equal protection of the laws that the Fourteenth Amendment promises," the ruling read.

The Plaintiff's Map, or "P5," is set to be implemented for the November 2025 regular municipal elections and any special elections that take place before then, according to the ACLU.

The city was originally sued in December 2022 by local activist groups and the ACLU of Florida for racial gerrymandering — a tactic in which voting maps are used to reduce the voice of certain demographics — after new district lines were approved by city commissioners.

"This is a huge win for Miami, for representation," said Daniel Tilley, the legal director of the ACLU Florida. "It gives a voice to all Miamians and their communities and we're just thrilled with this ruling today."

ACLU mentions in the news release that the new map unifies neighborhoods like Coconut Grove, Overtown, Allapattah, and Edgewater that were previously "divided along racial lines in Commission-drawn maps."

“Our new map unites Historic Overtown to District 5 and ensures Black residents have an equal voice in local government, as the Voting Rights Act requires,” said Daniella Pierre, President of the Miami-Dade NAACP Branch.

“After three unconstitutional maps, five motions to dismiss, two appeals, two preliminary injunctions, a summary judgment motion, a two-day trial with fourteen witnesses, court-ordered mediation, and a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, we are thrilled the Miami City Commission has finally stopped fighting their own citizens and realized the people deserve fair representation, nothing less,” said Neil Steiner, Dechert litigation partner.

“We are thankful this lengthy court battle will bring lasting reforms that strengthen democracy in Miami,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida. “We hope this agreement leads to continued progress towards a city government that works for – and listens to – all its residents.”

The agreement will also require the city to place a charter amendment to ban gerrymandering that favors particular candidates on the November 2025 ballot for voter approval, read the news release.

After the City Commission’s vote, the agreement will be submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for final approval and the entry of a consent decree.

NBC6 has reached out to the City of Miami for a statement.