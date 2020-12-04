decision 2022

Agriculture Commissioner Considering Run for Florida's Governor in 2022

Nikki Fried is the first Democrat to be the Agriculture Commissioner in Florida since 2001

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida’s only Democratic member of the state cabinet could be considering a run for a higher office - and a battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis for his job.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV in an interview that she is considering running for the party’s nomination, with sources telling the station she could announce the run after the holidays.

“Certainly it’s something I’m exploring. That we’re exploring,” she told the station. “I have three young stepsons and a fiancé who has a large say in what happens as far as making this decision.”

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

The Miami native holds both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida and spent time as a public defender before working as a lobbyist - representing companies including Walt Disney World, the School Board of Broward County and the marijuana industry.

She is the first Democrat to be the Agriculture Commissioner in Florida since 2001.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022FloridaNikki Fried
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us