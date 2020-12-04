Agriculture Commissioner Considering Run for Florida's Governor in 2022

Florida’s only Democratic member of the state cabinet could be considering a run for a higher office - and a battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis for his job.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV in an interview that she is considering running for the party’s nomination, with sources telling the station she could announce the run after the holidays.

“Certainly it’s something I’m exploring. That we’re exploring,” she told the station. “I have three young stepsons and a fiancé who has a large say in what happens as far as making this decision.”

The Miami native holds both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida and spent time as a public defender before working as a lobbyist - representing companies including Walt Disney World, the School Board of Broward County and the marijuana industry.

She is the first Democrat to be the Agriculture Commissioner in Florida since 2001.