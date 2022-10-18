‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.

The names of the two victims and several witnesses were redacted from the police report.

According to the arrest report, a woman accused two men of "jumping" her nephew on Sept. 29. Her boyfriend and and another man showed up at the pavilion in the Northwest Gardens apartment complex about 7:30 p.m. to confront those men.

During the argument, one man in the crowd around the picnic table raised his hand to admit he was involved in a fight with the nephew. That's when Owens pulled out a gun and said, "Ain't nobody gonna mess with my homeboy" and started firing, the report stated.

Police showed up after receiving several 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert about six shots fired in the area.

Owens ran back to his apartment, took a shower, changed clothes, put them in a garbage bag and left, according to the mother of his child who told police she heard the gunfire but was apparently unaware Owens was involved, investigators said.

Security cameras in the apartment complex recorded everything on video and witnesses identified Owens as the shooter, detectives said.

He was tracked down and arrested Oct. 12, charged with two counts of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a conceal firearm. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, record show.