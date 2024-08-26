Air conditioning issues at Sunrise Middle School lead to early dismissal

Air conditioning issues led to an early dismissal for students at a middle school in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Students at Sunrise Middle School were let out early due to "unexpected and ongoing air conditioning problems," Broward County Public Schools officials said in a statement.

At least one parent told NBC6 they received a call that the school would be dismissed at noon.

"The District's maintenance team is working diligently to address the AC issues as quickly as possible," the district's statement read.

