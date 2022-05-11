Air Traffic Controller Helps Passenger Land Plane Safely at South Florida Airport

An air traffic controller is being called a hero after helping a passenger land a small plane at an airport in West Palm Beach after the pilot suffered a medical issue.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board was forced to land at Palm Beach International Airport.

The controller was able to communicate with the passenger in the cockpit and helped them land at the airport.

"Kudos to that new pilot," the air traffic controller said after the plane landed safely.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition and identity were not released.

The FAA is investigating the incident.