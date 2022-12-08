Airbnb Announces Crackdown on Unauthorized New Year's Eve Parties in South Florida

Airbnb announced new measures to help prevent unauthorized New Year’s Eve parties in Miami and other U.S. cities.

The company said in a press release that they will "continue to draw a hard line on disruptive parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel" during New Year’s weekend.

As part of the new anti-party efforts, Airbnb will implement a ban on certain one-night bookings on New Year’s Eve for "entire home" listings in cities like Miami.

These defenses are in effect for guests without a positive account history, or with no previous bookings at all, the company said. The efforts are designed to complement Airbnb's other party prevention systems and party ban, which were codified earlier this summer.

Airbnb says the new safety measures are taking place over the holiday weekend because some guests might be more inclined to try to throw unauthorized parties to celebrate the new year.

Created to support both hosts and neighbors, the New Year's Eve anti-partying initiative was first piloted in 2020 in the wake of a growing number of coronavirus cases.

The company estimates that since the initial implementation, there has been "a year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents over NYE of roughly 56 percent."

Specifically in Miami, Airbnb says that over 1450 people were deterred by the various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings last New Year's Eve.

Airbnb encourages Miami neighbors to reach out with any issues at their 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line accessible at Airbnb.com/neighbors.