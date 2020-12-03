Airbnb Launches Anti-Partying Initiative in Florida for New Year's Eve Holiday

Airbnb is announcing a new initiative aimed at preventing parties over the New Year Eve holiday in the wake of a growing number in coronavirus cases.

The company announced Thursday it is preventing anyone without a history of positive reviews from making a one night reservation in the state of Florida and across the United States.

Airbnb will also be deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two night reservations that may pose a heightened risk for parties.

The company launched similar initiatives over Halloween while all parties and so-called “party houses” were banned. More than 40 listings in Florida were suspended or removed for complaints filed and violations of Airbnb’s policies on parties.