Airboat overturns in Florida Everglades near Homestead

Rescue workers responded after an airboat overturned in the Florida Everglades near Homestead Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the incident near the 40300 block of Southwest 192nd Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the airboat on its side in a swampy area not far from a nearby alligator farm that gives airboat tours.

Fire officials said they were treating patients at the scene, but it was unknown how many people were on the airboat or if anyone was seriously injured.

It was also unknown if the airboat was connected with the farm.

