Alert Canceled After Missing North Florida Child Found Safe

Officials have canceled the search for a missing child who was last seen this past weekend in a North Florida city after he was found safe.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the missing child alert for 11-year-old Godric Bennett, who was last seen Sunday in the city of Jacksonville.
Bennett is 4'9" tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, cameo shorts and white shoes.
Local
Shortly before 9 a.m., Bennett was found safe and the alert was canceled.