Miami-Dade

Alert Issued for Missing Child From Homestead

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen Saturday in Homestead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the missing child alert for nine-year-old Aniyah Arcia, who was last seen near the 2500 block of Northeast 8th Street.

Arcia is 4’7” tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair.

She may be in the company of 35-year-old Lewis Arcia, who has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm, and the duo may be traveling in a 2019 Honda Ridgeline with Florida license plate CYY A50.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

