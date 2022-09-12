Palm Beach County

Alert Issued for Missing Infant From Delray Beach: FDLE

By NBC 6

FDLE

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing infant who was last seen Sunday in the city of Delray Beach.

The alert was issued for 1-month-old Kain Waters, who was last seen in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. No physical description was released for Waters.

The infant is believed to be with 26-year-old Jasmine Dejesus, who was last seen wearing a black top and grey pants. Officials did not say what the relationship is between Waters and Dejesus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department or FDLE.

