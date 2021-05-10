Florida

Alert Issued for Missing North Florida Child

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the missing child alert for 11-year-old Godric Bennett, who was last seen Sunday in Jacksonville

By NBC 6

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Officials are looking for a missing child who was last seen this past weekend in a North Florida city.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the missing child alert for 11-year-old Godric Bennett, who was last seen Sunday in the city of Jacksonville.

Bennett is 4'9" tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, cameo shorts and white shoes.

FDLE did not say if they believe Bennett was taken by anyone or if he suffers from any medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or the FDLE.

