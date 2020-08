An alert has been issued for a missing child last seen outside his home north of Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 14-year-old Gabriel Nieves, who was last seen Thursday off of Ironbark Drive in Port Richey.

Nieves is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds with dyed orange-yellow hair and brown eyes. Officials did not say if he was with anyone before he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office or the FDLE.