Alexander Brother's friend is off house arrest, claimed it obstructed his religious practices

A family friend turned codefendant of the real estate mogul Alexander brothers was allowed to get off house arrest and will no longer be tracked with a GPS monitor.

Ohad Fisherman, a South Florida real estate broker, was charged in December with one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators. Miami-Dade prosecutors allege Fisherman joined Alon and Oren Alexander in a “gang rape” where he pinned a 25-year-old woman at a New Year's Eve party on Miami Beach as both brothers forcibly raped her.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After surrendering to a Miami-Dade courtroom after his honeymoon in Japan, Fisherman was ordered to be on house arrest with a GPS monitor. The twins, Oren and Alon, who were also charged at the same time, were booked in Miami and were eventually transferred to New York on their federal cases.

Oren and Alon, along with their brother Tal, are currently in federal custody in New York, where they face a long list of sexual assault accusations.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Additionally, Oren is charged in three Miami-Dade separate incidents involving three women who say they were sexually assaulted. Alon was allegedly involved in one of those incidents along with Fisherman.

However, three months after Fisherman’s arrest, he requested for his conditions of release to be modified since there hasn’t been any additional evidence that connects him to the Alexander brothers’ federal or other cases.

“The federal search warrants have not produced any evidence implicating Mr. Fisherman in any additional criminal activity, nor has the state presented any newly discovered evidence to justify the continued imposition of electronic monitoring or house arrest,“ stated an attorney representing Fisherman.

Fisherman’s attorneys argued their client did not pose a danger to the community, he doesn’t have a criminal record, and claimed house arrest was causing “significant harm” to his “deeply held religious beliefs.”

Records show Fisherman is an observant Jew, “and part of his religious practice includes immersing in a Mikvah, a sacred ritual bath used for spiritual purification.” Fisherman’s attorneys argued because he was wearing a monitor, he was unable to enter the water and was “prevented from fulfilling a fundamental tenet of his faith.”

Fisherman was also requesting to be off house arrest to go back full time to his real estate business.

Against the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Judge Lody Jean granted Fisherman to be released off house arrest.

However, Fisherman must stay away from the victim and if he doesn’t show up to court in the future, his family could lose $260,000.

All four men have denied all the allegations against them.