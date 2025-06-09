Alexander brothers & friend want rape case dropped, claim Miami-Dade prosecutors lied

The luxury real estate mogul Alexander brothers and their friend are seeking to dismiss their South Florida sexual battery charges related to an alleged gang rape.

Miami-Dade prosecutors claim Ohad Fisherman, a South Florida real estate broker, joined Alon and Oren Alexander, when he pinned a 25-year-old woman inside a Miami Beach apartment on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fisherman and Alon were charged in December with one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators. Additionally, Oren is charged in three separate Miami-Dade incidents involving three women who say they were sexually assaulted.

Evidence "lost, destroyed or never preserved"

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Friday, the attorneys for the three co-defendants filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming the most critical evidence in the case was "lost, destroyed, or never preserved," which include a video of the alleged rape.

According to records, the victim in the alleged rape claimed she felt she was recorded that New Year's Eve.

"She described Alon Alexander’s phone as “propped up” on a chair, pointed in her direction. Then, she said, he picked it up and scrolled through it, as if reviewing footage," a document reviewed by NBC6 said.

Defense attorneys believe there might exist a video recording of the incident, however Miami Beach Police investigators nor prosecutors ever looked into trying to obtain it from the brothers' phones.

Defense counsel believe that act was intentional because prosecutors knew the federal government was going to take custody of most of the evidence, and would not release it for the Miami-Dade cases.

"The State wanted headlines, not hard evidence. They wanted a press conference, not a proper investigation. They rushed the arrests to generate media attention—confident they could sort out the constitutional problems later, if ever. That is not law enforcement. That is political theater at the expense of the rule of law," stated defense attorneys in their motion.

Getty Images Getty Images

Additionally, defense attorneys also mentioned how the victim claimed Alon sent her a picture of a barbeque, inviting her over, because there were several people present.

However, the victim claimed when she arrived, there wasn't a barbeque and she was ultimatelty lured into the condo where the alleged assault took place.

The motion to dismiss claims that if the phone had been preserved, it's possible the barbeque picture never existed, which would have contradicted the victim's claim she was lured by the photograph. Instead, defense attorneys believe the phone information could show the victim wanted to be part of a "consensual rendezvous" or it could have verified her claims.

The trio claim their constitutional rights are being violated and the alleged missing evidence would prevent a fair trial.

Getty Images Getty Images

"The lies, the omissions, the failure to preserve, and the obstruction that followed—make this a textbook case of prosecutorial bad faith," stated defense attorneys in their motion to dismiss.

State attorneys have not formally responded to the motion to dismiss. A hearing could happen by the end of the month.

Partying at the Bieber concert

Last month, NBC6 reported about five months after the three arrests, Miami-Dade prosecutors announced they obtained videos and pictures from the woman who claimed she was raped on New Year's Eve.

The cell phone footage, reviewed exclusively by NBC6, showed a group photo of the victim with her friends and family at the Fontainebleau Hotel a few hours after the assault, according to records. There are also several videos of Justin Bieber on stage including one where he is performing his hit song "Sorry," as the crowd dances and sings along.

Videos and pictures obtained by NBC6 show a woman who accussed the Alexander twins and their friend of rape partying at a Miami Beach hotel about three hours after the alleged assault, according to records.

Defense attorneys for the brothers and Fisherman expressed their anger to Judge Lody Jean about the new evidence in the case, provided to them by the state, a day before the victim was set to be deposed.

In several video-recorded statements obtained by NBC6 Investigates, three women describe violent sexual encounters which they say were committed by one or more of the Alexander brothers.

Defense attorneys said they will use the new evidence to tarnish the accuser's story and now request for a full extraction of the victim's phone, along with her sister and her friend's phones to further investigate the allegations.

"Somebody who is allegedly raped, was so unconcerned about what happened that she went to the Justin Bieber concert after that night," Jeffrey Sloman, Fisherman's attorney, told NBC6.

In court records defense attorneys stated the new footage showed, "The mood, demeanor, and energy are indistinguishable. There is no visible sign of trauma, urgency, or anything remotely consistent with the violent sexual assault."

However, Natalie Synder, one of the Assistant State Attorney on the case, stated that all attorneys "were aware the fact they went to the Fontainebleau after," adding the victim was forced to go out that night despite being assaulted.

"Her sisters dragged her out is what she testified to. That they had these plans to go out for New Year's Eve and her sisters were like, 'you can't just hang out here in the hotel room? Let's go,'" added Synder.

Trial to begin?

Fisherman was expected to go to trial this month, but its very likely it will be pushed.

The Alexander twins' state trial is on hold, since state attorneys stated last month, the federal government will not transfer the defendants over to them until their federal trial happens in January of 2026.

Oren, Alon, and their older brother Tal are in federal custody in New York facing sex trafficking charges.

Fisherman is out on bond in South Florida.

Edward O’Donnell IV and Joel Denaro, attorneys for the Alexander Twins, have entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients.

Fisherman and Tal have also pleaded not guilty.