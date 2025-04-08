‘Doofus': Alexander brothers' hearing gets heated as defense demands more evidence 

Attorneys for the twin Alexander brothers, prominent in luxury real estate, and their friend, who are accused of sexually assaulting women in South Florida, are demanding more evidence on their state cases.

Miami-Dade prosecutors allege Ohad Fisherman, a South Florida real estate broker, joined Alon and Oren Alexander in a “gang rape” where he pinned a 25-year-old woman at a New Year's Eve party on Miami Beach as both brothers forcibly raped her.

Fisherman and Alon were charged in December with one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators.

Additionally, Oren is charged in three separate Miami-Dade incidents involving three women who say they were sexually assaulted.

Since the arrests, defense attorneys for the trio claim Miami-Dade state attorneys have not provided evidence.

"The only evidence that we have is the accuser's statement. So, on the state's side, they are claiming they cannot get the most crucial evidence in this case, which is the Alexander brothers' phones, because the New York U.S Attorney's Office refuses to give it to them," said Jeffrey Sloman, the defense attorney representing Fisherman.

Defense attorneys requested all electronics collected in the raids at the brothers' homes, however, prosecutors stated the federal government had them and they were unable to provide them.

"Consistent with our obligations in our federal case, we cannot comply with this request," stated the U.S. State Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a letter to Natalie Snyder, a Miami-Dade State Attorney.

On Tuesday, Snyder told Judge Lody Jean she "would love to have what the federal government has in its possession...but they told me no."

Defense attorneys are hoping to obtain the cell phone data to try to discredit the accusers about their relationship with the defendants.

For example, records show one of the alleged victims met with the prosecutor and "when asked if any communications were exchanged between herself and any of the defendants after the incident occurred, she stated at some point after, she texted Alon Alexander something to the effect of 'what’s up?' and he replied 'lol.'"

In addition to the electronics, defense attorneys also want to depose Carissa Peebles, a personal injury attorney with Morgan and Morgan representing one of the women who alleged she was assaulted in Miami Beach on New Year's Eve of 2016.

"What this accuser told Morgan and Morgan is obviously crucial. It’s the first person to ever hear she was raped, and they are seeking millions of dollars on her behalf based on this charge," said Edward O'Donnell, co counsel for the Alexander twins.

In response, attorneys for Morgan and Morgan urged the judge on Tuesday to deny the defense's request to depose Peebles.

Amid David Luck's argument, he claimed he overheard one of the defense attorneys for the three men call him a "doofus."

"He called me a doofus," Luck said to the judge. "I just want to point out the conduct of the opposing consul. That was relevant information. He just called me a doofus."

"Focus," Judge Jean responded.

There are several pending motions the judge has not ruled on yet, including the request to depose the victim's personal attorney.

The three men have pleaded not guilty, and a tentative trial date was set for May.