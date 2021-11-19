Latin Beat

Inside access to the hottest Latino events and celebs in South Florida
latin beat

Alicia Machado Crowned Winner of Telemundo's Hit Reality Competition ‘La Casa de Los Famosos'

Machado was named winner after logging well over 40 million votes from the public at the finale last Monday night

By Adriana Correa

Telemundo

Telemundo’s hit reality “La Casa de los Famosos” came to an end this week following a 12-week run of pure drama, excitement and suspense inside the “Big Brother VIP” inspired home.

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado was crowned winner, making her the first ever winner of the coveted $200,000 cash prize.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Machado, who calls South Florida home, was amongst the 16 Latin celebrities chosen to live under one roof all agreeing to provide the home audience an unfiltered 24/7 access stream of their daily lives via Telemundo.com.

Week after week, the former beauty queen who is very outspoken faced the threat of elimination but from the beginning proved to be a strong contender managing to win the public’s affection for standing up to bullies and criticism by fellow housemates.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: 911 Calls Capture Shooting Chaos, Miami-Dade Youth Fair Returns

Florida 15 hours ago

Florida's DeSantis Embraces Coded ‘Brandon' Insult of Biden

Chosen completely by audience participation, Machado was named winner after logging well over 40 million votes from the public at the finale last Monday night.

Alicia’s, ally inside the home, Manelyk Gonzales came in second place, followed by Exatlon athlete, Kelvin Renteria who came in third place.  The fourth-place spot went to banda singer Cristina Eustace and Mexican singer Pablo Montero came in fifth place.

Airing on Telemundo 51 during primetime Monday thru Friday, “La Casa de los Famosos” reached well over 791 million minutes watched and generated over 33 million livestream views online.

The next season of “La Casa de los Famosos” is scheduled for 2022.

This article tagged under:

latin beatTelemundoalicia machado
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us