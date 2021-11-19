Alicia Machado Crowned Winner of Telemundo's Hit Reality Competition ‘La Casa de Los Famosos'

Telemundo’s hit reality “La Casa de los Famosos” came to an end this week following a 12-week run of pure drama, excitement and suspense inside the “Big Brother VIP” inspired home.

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado was crowned winner, making her the first ever winner of the coveted $200,000 cash prize.

Machado, who calls South Florida home, was amongst the 16 Latin celebrities chosen to live under one roof all agreeing to provide the home audience an unfiltered 24/7 access stream of their daily lives via Telemundo.com.

Week after week, the former beauty queen who is very outspoken faced the threat of elimination but from the beginning proved to be a strong contender managing to win the public’s affection for standing up to bullies and criticism by fellow housemates.

Chosen completely by audience participation, Machado was named winner after logging well over 40 million votes from the public at the finale last Monday night.

Alicia’s, ally inside the home, Manelyk Gonzales came in second place, followed by Exatlon athlete, Kelvin Renteria who came in third place. The fourth-place spot went to banda singer Cristina Eustace and Mexican singer Pablo Montero came in fifth place.

Airing on Telemundo 51 during primetime Monday thru Friday, “La Casa de los Famosos” reached well over 791 million minutes watched and generated over 33 million livestream views online.

The next season of “La Casa de los Famosos” is scheduled for 2022.