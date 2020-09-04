All 7 in Fatal Alligator Alley Crash Weren't Wearing Seatbelts or Child Restraints: FHP

None of the seven people who were traveling in a pickup truck when it blew a tire and overturned on Alligator Alley were wearing seatbelts or child restraints, including a 1-year-old boy who was ejected and killed at the scene, Florida highway Patrol officials said Friday.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 27 in Broward County, according to an FHP report.

The report said the pickup truck had a tire blowout that forced it to go off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder, where it overturned several times before ending up on its roof.

The 1-year-old boy was ejected and fell into a canal. After an hours-long search, his body was found, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC 6

All seven of the people in the truck were from Tampa, including the 33-year-old man who was driving, a 31-year-old female passenger, a 56-year-old female passenger, a 10-year-old female passenger, an 8-year-old female passenger, a 4-year-old male passenger, and the baby.

None were wearing seatbelts or child restraints, the report said. The survivors were recovering at Broward Health Medical Center with mostly minor injuries.

Officials haven't released any of their names.

The crash remains under investigation.