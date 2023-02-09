All About Animals

2 South Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 5 Places to Live for Dog Owners in the U.S.

Miami ranked as the top city and Fort Lauderdale came in at No. 5.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for the perfect place to live with your furry friend, you might want to consider moving to South Florida.

Rent.com ranked the top 10 places that offer the best amenities and services for your pup, and two South Florida cities came out in the top 5.

Fort Lauderdale came in at No. 5, while Miami was ranked as the top city on the list.

It's no surprise Miami came out on top. The Magic City has the most veterinarians of any other city on the list and came in second place in the total number of groomers. Miami also finished third in both pet supply stores and boarding facilities.

Fort Lauderdale finished sixth nationally in animal shelters and ninth in grooming facilities and pet supply stores.

Another Florida city, Orlando, was also ranked in the top five, along with Alexandria, Virginia, and San Francisco, California.

Researchers counted the total number of dog-friendly services and amenities per capita and per square mile while counting a city's total number of dog parks, pet supply stores and animal shelters.

