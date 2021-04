A tiger cub is getting her feet wet at Zoo Miami -- quite literally.

The 3-month-old cub passed her swimming test with flying colors, said Ron Magill, the zoo's communication director.

Pictures show the excited cub splashing around in the water Friday.

The baby tiger was so ecstatic, Magill said, she even jumped into a nearby moat where zookeepers had to jump in and retrieve her.

Magill shared photos of the swimming lesson on his Twitter page.