Massive alligator removed from southwest Miami-Dade farm

Wildlife officials captured a massive alligator that made its way onto a farm Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.
The gator was seen hanging out under a tree on the property near Southwest 218th Court and 226th Terrace.
Miami-Dade Police were at the scene as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials removed the gator.
Thankfully no animals or people were hurt.
