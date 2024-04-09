All About Animals

All things animals in South Florida and beyond
Animals and Wildlife

Massive alligator removed from southwest Miami-Dade farm

Thankfully no animals or people were hurt.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wildlife officials captured a massive alligator that made its way onto a farm Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

The gator was seen hanging out under a tree on the property near Southwest 218th Court and 226th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police were at the scene as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials removed the gator.

Thankfully no animals or people were hurt.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us