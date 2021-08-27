Anhinga With Face Mask Around Beak Rescued

An Anhinga was rescued by the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station after being found

entangled with a cloth facemask on Osprey Lake in Doral.

“In the span of three days, we had five people call us regarding a bird with something wrapped around its beak," Jessica Rios, a Pelican Harbor employee who went after-hours to rescue the bird said. "After two unsuccessful attempts, we were finally able to locate it thanks to the intel and pictures sent by the concerned citizens.”

The Anhinga was immediately treated by the medical staff at Pelican Harbor.

“We were able to gently remove the mask, and found the bird to otherwise

be alert and in good body condition," wildlife veterinarian Dr. Linda Gregard said.

The bird has a positive prognosis and is expected to be released in the coming days after its bloodwork results return.

“It’s such a shame that we continue to see these types of injuries to wildlife," Hannah McDougall of the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station said. "But hopefully stories like this will encourage others to become more aware of the way in which they dispose of their trash.”