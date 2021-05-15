‘It's A Parent Instinct': Florida Man Tackles Alligator to Save 8-Month Old Puppy

A Florida man tackled an alligator Friday to save his 8-month old puppy from the reptile's grasp.

Mike McCoy said his puppy, Jake, was near a pond by their home in Holiday, Fla. when the gator came out and attacked him.

McCoy didn't hesitate and jumped straight into action.

Mike and Jake both got stiches after the encounter -- but they are on the mend.

McCoy said if he had to do it again, he wouldn't think twice.

"It's a parent instinct," he said.

But I'm glad I have it, because if I didn't I wouldn't have him."