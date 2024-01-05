‘Once-in-a-lifetime' sighting: Orcas spotted off Florida coast

A South Florida captain shared his story about the awesome, once-in-a-lifetime surprise of coming across several orcas.

Captain Bric Peeples and his crew were on the way home from the Bahamas passing through Cat Cay when they noticed something in the distance.

When they approached, they discovered a killer whale — something that Peeples says he has never seen.

Moments later, another came near their boat.

"It was a big deal because I've been doing this my whole life — I started going to the Bahamas when I was two years old, and I'm 64 now," Peeples said. "I have never seen this here. To be able to get this close and stay with this orca is probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

According to the NOAA, killer whales are extremely rare off the eastern U.S. coast. Experts advise boaters if they encounter an orca to stay at least 50 yards from it.