All-Clear After Suspicious Call Leads to ‘Secure Code' at Stoneman Douglas High School

A suspicious call led to a "secure code" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday afternoon.

In a message sent to parents, Broward County Public Schools officials said the suspicious call was received by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

There was an increased police presence at the school before law enforcement gave an all-clear and students were dismissed.

The incident comes a day after the community remembered the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the school.