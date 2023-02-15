Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

All-Clear After Suspicious Call Leads to ‘Secure Code' at Stoneman Douglas High School

In a message sent to parents, Broward County Public Schools officials said the suspicious call was received by the Broward Sheriff's Office

By Brian Hamacher

A suspicious call led to a "secure code" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday afternoon.

There was an increased police presence at the school before law enforcement gave an all-clear and students were dismissed.

The incident comes a day after the community remembered the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the school.

This article tagged under:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandBroward County
