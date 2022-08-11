‘All Cruisers Welcomed': Norwegian Cruise Line Lifts Vaccine Mandate

Starting September 3, Norwegian Cruise Line will experience a major change in health and safety protocols: unvaccinated guests will now be welcome aboard with proof of a negative test.

NCL is the first major cruise line to announce such change, and the news comes shortly after the announcement that pre-board COVID tests would no longer be required for vaccinated guests.

Children 11 years or younger are not required to show proof of negative test or vaccine.

This not only opens up the scope of people who will be allowed to sail, but also greatly shortens the pre-boarding process.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just days ago, the cruise line reported second-quarter results that were drastically lower than those of pre-pandemic levels.

After announcing lighter COVID protocols, NCL expects cruise occupancy to be in the "low 80% range" in the current quarter, up from 65% during the second quarter. In simpler terms, the lifted restrictions are expected to increase bookings and boost revenue.

For more information, please see here.