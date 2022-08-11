ncl cruise line

‘All Cruisers Welcomed': Norwegian Cruise Line Lifts Vaccine Mandate

Unvaccinated guests will now be able to set sail after receiving a negative COVID test.

By Sophia Pargas

Starting September 3, Norwegian Cruise Line will experience a major change in health and safety protocols: unvaccinated guests will now be welcome aboard with proof of a negative test.

NCL is the first major cruise line to announce such change, and the news comes shortly after the announcement that pre-board COVID tests would no longer be required for vaccinated guests.

Children 11 years or younger are not required to show proof of negative test or vaccine.

This not only opens up the scope of people who will be allowed to sail, but also greatly shortens the pre-boarding process.

Just days ago, the cruise line reported second-quarter results that were drastically lower than those of pre-pandemic levels.

After announcing lighter COVID protocols, NCL expects cruise occupancy to be in the "low 80% range" in the current quarter, up from 65% during the second quarter. In simpler terms, the lifted restrictions are expected to increase bookings and boost revenue.

For more information, please see here.

