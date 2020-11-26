All Lanes Closed on Section of I-95 Following Fatal Car Crash

All lanes have been closed on Interstate 95 near northwest 119th Street following a fatal crash that involved a motorcyclist and three other vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. A motorcycle was traveling north on I-95 near northwest 119th Street when they collided into a Lexus sedan, Mazda SUV and then a Chevy pickup truck.

The drivers of the Chevy pickup truck and motorcycle were both ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

As a result of the crash, the pickup truck caught fire, but police say all the passengers in the vehicle were able to safely exit the truck before it was fully engufled.

FHP says all other drivers and passengers involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries.

Authorities are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 on air or online for updates.