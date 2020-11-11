All Miami-Dade Schools to Reopen Thursday

All public schools in Miami-Dade County are set to reopen Thursday, after flooding from Tropical Storm Eta forced the school district to cancel classes earlier this week.

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Public Schools announced all in-person and online classes would resume tomorrow.

Earlier in the week, many schools in the county were allowed to reopen on Tuesday. However, flooding and access issues kept over a dozen schools from reopening.

All @MDCPS schools will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, 2020. All classes will resume, both in-person & via My School Online, in addition to Adult Education, school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events. pic.twitter.com/w16ZiKEJXd — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 11, 2020

A similar issue caused 23 public schools in Broward County to transition into e-learning on Tuesday.