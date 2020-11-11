Miami-Dade County Public Schools

All Miami-Dade Schools to Reopen Thursday

Flooding and access issues from Tropical Storm Eta kept over a dozen schools from reopening

Getty Images

All public schools in Miami-Dade County are set to reopen Thursday, after flooding from Tropical Storm Eta forced the school district to cancel classes earlier this week.

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Public Schools announced all in-person and online classes would resume tomorrow.

Earlier in the week, many schools in the county were allowed to reopen on Tuesday. However, flooding and access issues kept over a dozen schools from reopening.

A similar issue caused 23 public schools in Broward County to transition into e-learning on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County Public SchoolsTropical Storm Eta
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us