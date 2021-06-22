Florida Highway Patrol

All Northbound Lanes Closed on Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road after Fatal Crash

All northbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike were closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash at the Glades Road exit in Boca Raton.

The fatal crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. and Florida Highway Patrol closed all of the lanes for several hours.

Slowdowns in traffic begin at the Southwest 10th Street exit with traffic being diverted at State Road 869.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles, police said.

Authorities confirmed that one person died at the scene, but have not released any further information.

