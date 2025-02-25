All SB lanes at Coconut Creek Parkway blocked after fatal crash on Turnpike: FHP

A fatal crash on the Turnpike Tuesday morning has blocked all the southbound lanes at Coconut Creek Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Stop-and-go traffic was expected as drivers were forced off at Atlantic Boulevard.

A second crash on Coconut Creek Parkway blocked two lanes.

Chopper6 hovered over the scene, where a tow truck is attempting to clear the scene.

To avoid delays, drivers are urged to take Interstate 95 as an alternate route or U.S. 441 if they are trying to get back to the Turnpike.

The deceased identity has not been disclosed.