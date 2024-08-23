‘All she had was my sister': Man tells survivors of deadly Hialeah stabbing that woman was killed by son

A relative of the two survivors of a deadly domestic stabbing in Hialeah speaks with palpable anguish about the attack that has permanently changed their family.

You can almost see the pain coming from Mayke Gonzalez and his wife. They spoke with NBC6 outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday where Gonzalez’s mom and niece are recovering.

“She went to surgery today she came out perfectly fine she is going to pull through, also my mom Rosa Gonzalez also is going to pull through,” he said. “They’re both very stable condition.”

It was just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when Hialeah police said they responded to a domestic disturbance happening at a home on West 42nd Place and West 5th Court.

A short time later, police opened fire against a man they described as being armed.

That man was later identified as 30-year-old Alex Gonzalez Jr., who died at the scene.

Police say he stabbed his grandmother, 69-year-old Rosa Gonzalez; his sister, 17-year-old Amanda Gonzalez; and his mother, 49-year-old Madeleyne Gonzalez.

Madeleyne would’ve turned 50-years-old Thursday, but instead of wishing his sister a happy birthday, Mayke Gonzalez was faced with having to break the tragic news to his mom and niece.

“That was my toughest task today, was to let both of them know that my mom’s daughter, my sister, had passed away and it was tough to tell my niece that her mom had passed away,” he said.

The family is now working to set up a GoFundMe account to help Amanda pay for college.

“For Amanda’s future, for her college, because all she had was my sister, and my sister has passed away and I need to make sure my niece is going to have a safe future,” Mayke Gonzalez said.

The why behind this tragedy remains a mystery. Hialeah police have not confirmed a motive, but family said Gonzalez Jr. had mental health issues.

While Rosa’s and Amanda’s physical wounds will heal, the mental and emotional trauma of what they experienced will take a long time to process.

“I got to stay strong for both of them,” Mayke Gonzalez said.

The family is asking for privacy currently as they grieve.