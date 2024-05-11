All you need to know about the FAST test in Florida and how to view your child's results

Florida kids are finally taking the third and last of the FAST tests for the 2023-2024 school year.

FAST stands for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking. Unlike the FSA, the FAST test is given three times a year between kindergarten and 10th grade. It’s shorter and it’s computer-based, not on paper like the FSA.

Students from grades 3–10 took the First Administration, PM1, on August 7 and finished on September 29, 2023.

They took PM2, on December 4 and finished on January 26, 2024.

The Third Administration, PM3, began May 1 and is scheduled to finish on May 31.

PM3 provides a summative score at the end of the year to measure student mastery of the grade-level

content standards, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Assessments for grades K–2 started last year as well. The only schedule difference with assessments for grades 3–10 is that for them, PM3 started April 15 and will finish on May 31.

Results

Results for FAST assessments are reported in the Florida Reporting System within 24 hours of the student completing testing.

Parents can view their children's test results through the Florida Reporting System available in the FAST portal. For a quick guide to the login process, click here.

Achievement Levels

Level 1: Well below grade level. Likely to need substantial support the next grade.

Level 2: Below grade level. Likely to need substantial support for the next grade.

Level 3: On grade level. May need additional support for the next grade.

Level 4: Proficient. Likely to excel in the next grade.

Level 5: Exemplary. Highly likely to excel in the next grade.

Assessment Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Grade 3 ELA Reading 140–185 186–200 201–212 213–224 225–260 Grade 4 ELA Reading 154–198 199–212 213–223 224–236 237–270 Grade 5 ELA Reading 160–205 206–221 222–231 232–245 246–279 Grade 6 ELA Reading 161–208 209–224 225–236 237–249 250–284 Grade 7 ELA Reading 165–214 215–231 232–241 242–256 257–292 Grade 8 ELA Reading 169–219 220–237 238–250 251–261 262–300 Grade 9 ELA Reading 174–223 224–241 242–253 254–266 267–303 Grade 10 ELA Reading 179–229 230–246 247–257 258–270 271–308 ELA Reading Retake 179–229 230–246 247–257 258–270 271–308 Grade 3 Mathematics 140–182 183–197 198–208 209–224 225–260 Grade 4 Mathematics 155–199 200–210 211–220 221–237 238–273 Grade 5 Mathematics 158–206 207–221 222–233 234–245 246–285 Grade 6 Mathematics 168–212 213–228 229–238 239–253 254–287 Grade 7 Mathematics 175–222 223–234 235–246 247–257 258–288 Grade 8 Mathematics 183–226 227–243 244–253 254–262 263–291 Source: Florida Department of Education / Table 1. B.E.S.T. Scale Score Ranges for Each Achievement Level on FAST Assessments

Additional help

If you are worried about how to help your kid prepare for this stressful time, FAST website has different resources to prepare for the assessment. For sample test items for VPK-2 or to take a sample test for grades, click here.

To see the schedule for the next school year, click here.