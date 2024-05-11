All you need to know about the FAST test in Florida and how to view your child's results

Florida kids are finally taking the third and last of the FAST tests for the 2023-2024 school year.
FAST stands for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking. Unlike the FSA, the FAST test is given three times a year between kindergarten and 10th grade. It’s shorter and it’s computer-based, not on paper like the FSA.
Students from grades 3–10 took the First Administration, PM1, on August 7 and finished on September 29, 2023.
They took PM2, on December 4 and finished on January 26, 2024.
The Third Administration, PM3, began May 1 and is scheduled to finish on May 31.
PM3 provides a summative score at the end of the year to measure student mastery of the grade-level
content standards, according to the Florida Department of Education.
Assessments for grades K–2 started last year as well. The only schedule difference with assessments for grades 3–10 is that for them, PM3 started April 15 and will finish on May 31.
Results
Results for FAST assessments are reported in the Florida Reporting System within 24 hours of the student completing testing.
Parents can view their children's test results through the Florida Reporting System available in the FAST portal. For a quick guide to the login process, click here.
Achievement Levels
- Level 1: Well below grade level. Likely to need substantial support the next grade.
- Level 2: Below grade level. Likely to need substantial support for the next grade.
- Level 3: On grade level. May need additional support for the next grade.
- Level 4: Proficient. Likely to excel in the next grade.
- Level 5: Exemplary. Highly likely to excel in the next grade.
|Assessment
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|Level 5
|Grade 3 ELA Reading
|140–185
|186–200
|201–212
|213–224
|225–260
|Grade 4 ELA Reading
|154–198
|199–212
|213–223
|224–236
|237–270
|Grade 5 ELA Reading
|160–205
|206–221
|222–231
|232–245
|246–279
|Grade 6 ELA Reading
|161–208
|209–224
|225–236
|237–249
|250–284
|Grade 7 ELA Reading
|165–214
|215–231
|232–241
|242–256
|257–292
|Grade 8 ELA Reading
|169–219
|220–237
|238–250
|251–261
|262–300
|Grade 9 ELA Reading
|174–223
|224–241
|242–253
|254–266
|267–303
|Grade 10 ELA Reading
|179–229
|230–246
|247–257
|258–270
|271–308
|ELA Reading Retake
|179–229
|230–246
|247–257
|258–270
|271–308
|Grade 3 Mathematics
|140–182
|183–197
|198–208
|209–224
|225–260
|Grade 4 Mathematics
|155–199
|200–210
|211–220
|221–237
|238–273
|Grade 5 Mathematics
|158–206
|207–221
|222–233
|234–245
|246–285
|Grade 6 Mathematics
|168–212
|213–228
|229–238
|239–253
|254–287
|Grade 7 Mathematics
|175–222
|223–234
|235–246
|247–257
|258–288
|Grade 8 Mathematics
|183–226
|227–243
|244–253
|254–262
|263–291
Additional help
If you are worried about how to help your kid prepare for this stressful time, FAST website has different resources to prepare for the assessment. For sample test items for VPK-2 or to take a sample test for grades, click here.
To see the schedule for the next school year, click here.