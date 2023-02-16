Allegations of Slurs Made During South Florida Religious Schools Soccer Brawl

A high school soccer match between two South Florida religious schools ended in a fight that was caught on camera and accusations of insensitive comments during the brawl.

Video from "Only in Dade" showed the pushing and shoving started soon after Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School defeated Scheck Hillel Community School Wednesday night in a soccer regional final.

The game was played at Scheck Hillel, a Jewish school just outside Aventura. Archbishop Coleman is an Archdiocese of Miami school in the Hammocks.

It's unclear what started the fight but there were accusations on social media of students using slurs during the brawl.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel released a joint statement Thursday that said both are investigating allegations of racially insensitive comments or gestures possibly made at the outset of the incident.

"The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind. We are thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students," the statement read. "Both Scheck Hillel and the Archdiocese are investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action with the students involved. The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel are committed to working together, over the long term, to build understanding between both schools in our mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness."

The Florida High School Athletic Association has been alerted about the incident, the statement said.