Alleged Miami Airport Luggage Thief Arrested

A South Florida man is behind bars after police say he was caught stealing luggage at Miami International Airport.

According to a police report, 35-year-old Alain Ruiz was picking up luggage throughout the airport's terminal and placing them in his smart cart.

Several travelers complained to police about their luggage going missing, and one passenger even caught Ruiz red-handed with several bags in the cart, according to the report.

Police finally confronted Ruiz at the rental car center with the luggage victims said were stolen. When searched, police say several credit cards and drivers licenses belonging to the victims were found in Ruiz's front pockets.

Ruiz now faces four counts of petty theft.