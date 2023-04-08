Alleged Armed Robbers Flee From Police, Causing Road Closures in Northwest Miami

Police are searching for two alleged armed robbers who fled from officers following a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in northwest Miami.
Miami Police said the armed robbery took place earlier in the day in the Allapattah neighborhood, with the vehicle later crashing around 3 p.m. near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 14th Street.
Two suspects, who were not identified, fled on foot.
Police set up a perimeter and closed roads between Northwest 30th Avenue and 32nd Avenue along with Northwest 13th Street and 15th Street as they continue to look for the suspects.
