Alleged Armed Robbers Flee From Police, Causing Road Closures in Northwest Miami

Police said the armed robbery took place earlier in the day in the Allapattah neighborhood, with the vehicle later crashing around 3 p.m. near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 14th Street.

Police are searching for two alleged armed robbers who fled from officers following a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in northwest Miami.

Miami Police said the armed robbery took place earlier in the day in the Allapattah neighborhood, with the vehicle later crashing around 3 p.m. near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 14th Street.

Two suspects, who were not identified, fled on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and closed roads between Northwest 30th Avenue and 32nd Avenue along with Northwest 13th Street and 15th Street as they continue to look for the suspects.

