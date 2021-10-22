Alleged Car Burglar Opens Fire at Doral Homeowner; Group of Suspects Remain at Large

A group of alleged car burglars are on the run after one suspect opened fire at a Doral homeowner Friday, surveillance video shows.

The homeowner, who lives in a gated community, told police he saw a group of men wearing dark clothing outside the home in the 5300 block of NW 109th Court. The man shouted he was going to call the cops and the suspects fled the scene.

As the men were running away, one suspect fired a weapon, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

The homeowner's Ring camera captured the incident as well as the suspects running away.

Police are searching for the men, who remain on the run. Units are on the scene conducting a follow-up investigation.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.