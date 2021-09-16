Alleged Drug Dealer Facing Murder Charge in Man's Overdose Death: Hollywood PD

Nearly two years after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in his car in Hollywood, the dealer who allegedly sold him the drugs is facing a murder charge, police said.

Jordan Guy Vallagi, 22, was charged Wednesday with murder resulting from distribution of a controlled substance, Hollywood Police officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Officials said officers had responded to the 4500 block of Monroe Street the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, after neighbors reported seeing a man slumped over in a parked car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers found small white powdered substances on the center console of the car, according to an arrest report.

Vallagi, of Boca Raton, had been captured on a nearby surveillance camera going into and out of the victim's car from a nearby house, the report said.

Investigators made contact with Vallagi, who said he had been friends with the victim since high school and said he had met up with the victim since Vallagi owed him money for fixing his car, the report said.

A family member of the victim later told detectives that Vallagi is a well known drug dealer in the Boca Raton area, specifically near Florida Atlantic University, the report said. The family member said a friend of theirs had died of a drug overdose at Vallagi's apartment in Boca Raton a year earlier, the report said.

The white powder found in the victim's car later tested positive for cocaine. A similar powder found in Vallagi's car also tested positive for cocaine, the report said.

A baggie containing a brown substance that was found in the trunk of Vallagi's car also tested positive for fentanyl, the report said.

When investigators searched the victim's phone, they found 75 text messages between the victim and Vallagi beginning Christmas night and into the next morning, the report said.

The messages contain multiple references to the victim requesting drugs and Vallagi saying which ones he has, the report said.

In one message, the victim tells Vallagi the "stuff" they did the night prior got him sick, the report said.

In one of the final messages, Vallagi asks the victim if he "feels it" and the victim replies "yeah I feel it," the report said.

The report concluded that had the victim not met with Vallagi, "he would not have overdosed and died."

Vallagi was being held without bond Thursday, Broward County jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.