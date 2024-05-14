Alleged gunman accused of luring man to Pinecrest shooting captured

A suspect wanted after he allegedly lured a man to a Pinecrest neighborhood then opened fire on him multiple times last month has been arrested, officials said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 31-year-old Jefferey Manuel Chamorro Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, a spokesperson for the Village of Pinecrest said.

Chamorro is expected to face an attempted murder charge in the April 17 shooting, Pinecrest Police said.

Chamorro had allegedly lured a man into a residential area along Southwest 128th Street then pulled up in his vehicle next to the victim's vehicle and fired five rounds into the driver's front side door, police said.

A brief surveillance video shows the victim driving a pickup truck being followed by a sedan when multiple gunshots are heard.

The victim wasn't injured.

Pinecrest Police Jefferey Manuel Chamorro

Police released a flyer last week seeking information on Chamorro's whereabouts, saying they'd arranged a surrender but he failed to appear.