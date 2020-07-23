Palm Beach County

Alleged Gunman Who Killed Sisters Dies Following Police Chase in North Florida

Anthony Stoutt was sought on charges of first-degree murder when the car he was driving was spotted in St. Johns County.

Deputies say the man who shot and killed two sisters in Palm Beach County on Wednesday killed himself hours later following a police chase and crash in North Florida.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 22-year-old Anthony Stoutt shot and killed the sisters, ages 19 and 20, in Lantana during the morning. Deputies say Stoutt knew the victims, but would not say how.

Stoutt was sought on charges of first-degree murder when the car he was driving was spotted in St. Johns County. Deputies attempted to pull him over, but he sped away from the scene and a chase started.

A short time later, Stoutt crashed into a guardrail. Deputies approached and saw he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Stoutt was flown to a hospital near Jacksonville, where he later died.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office investigators have not released the names of either victim at this time.

