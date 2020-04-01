Alleged Home Burglar Shot, Said He Was Being Chased by Dinosaurs: Police

Police say a Florida woman was forced to shoot an alleged burglar who she said broke into her home while screaming about dinosaurs.

The incident took place Tuesday in Deltona, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV, when the woman said she was home with several teenagers inside at the time and heard the sound of shattering glass.

The homeowner shot the alleged burglar, identified as 32-year-old Joseph Roberts, in the arm after telling a 911 operator that she did not want to pull the trigger.

Roberts told officers he believed he was being chased by dinosaurs and may have ingested some “bad drugs.” He was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Officials say Roberts may have broken into as many as four homes Tuesday morning.