Alleged human trafficking ringleader tricked vulnerable mother into prostitution: Prosecutors

Officials at a news conference Wednesday shared the moving story of a vulnerable mother forced into prostitution at neighborhood brothels, and how an undercover operation helped put the suspects behind bars.

Three people are accused in the international human trafficking operation that spanned from Colombia to Florida and other parts of the United States, prosecutors said at a news conference Wednesday.

The alleged ringleader, Elibeth Tovar, 41; Omar Jaimes, 43; and Yasid Paul Ortiz, 52, are all facing charges related to corruption, money laundering and prostitution under the RICO act. Tovar faces an additional charge of human trafficking.

According to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez, during an investigation performed two years ago, an undercover officer answered an online ad for a “date,” met two women at the agreed location and negotiated a price for sexual activity. After arrests were made, one of those women said she worked for Tovar.

From left to right: Omar Jaimes, 43, Elibeth Tovar, 41, and Yasid Paul Ortiz, 52

The woman said she met Tovar at a casino, where she was fooled by promises of a better life, Fernandez said. The victim was a Colombian who had overstayed her visa and had trouble finding work and providing for her 4-year-old son.

Tovar offered her employment at SS Elevator Design, the company belonging to Ortiz, Tovar's husband. The victim was convinced to leave her home in New York City and move to Miami with her child.

“Once in Miami… Tovar put her to work in a warehouse brothel down south,” Fernandez said. At one point, she worked with around 12 different women. Then, less.

“Our victim was trapped," Fernandez said. "Tovar allegedly claimed that the victim owed her money for her daily housing and food needs. The victim was scared, vulnerable, she was illegally in this country, she was afraid to escape Tovar, and so she had to work.”

She feared for her life, and later told detectives that a threatening letter was dropped off at her father’s store in Colombia. It said in part, "We know where you go to school, and work, and live. Remember, snitches die.”

“She was afraid. Her family was afraid,” Fernandez said.

Ensuing investigations led authorities to a warehouse, rented apartments and homes, most in Miami Gardens, used as brothels.

Reather Bradley lives on Northwest 177th Street in Miami Gardens, across the street from one of the six properties that were allegedly used as a brothel. For the past year, she's seen people going in and out of the home constantly.

"In the morning, in the afternoon, at night, if I go to church," she said. "Sometimes it’ll be 10:30 when I get home, I see cars come in and cars leave."

According to information from court on Wednesday, Jaimes allegedly served as the security at the brothels and was seen by undercover agents driving Tovar to make deposits and transactions at Western Union. Ortiz's elevator business was allegedly used to conceal the profits. All three suspects allegedly also drove the sex workers around between different brothels.

"No one, by the way, is employed legally, yet all of the defendants had multiple Zelle and cash deposits," Fernandez said. "A gross total of over $500,000 passed through [five of Tovar's 17 bank accounts]. Ninety percent of them were in cash and in Zelle transfer deposits, that are consistent with proceeds derived from prostitution."

Today, Fernandez said, the investigation into "this horrible, modern-day slavery" isn't over. But "our victim and her child are safe, in large part thanks to this incredible team."