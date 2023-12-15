Alleged lookout for group behind well-coordinated South Florida home burglaries arrested

One of the alleged lookouts for a group of suspects behind a series of well-coordinated home burglaries throughout South Florida has been arrested after causing a crash while fleeing from police, officials said.

Vairon Maldonado-Camargo, 22, was arrested Thursday on a number of charges including masked burglary, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, fraudulent use of identification, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and not having a valid driver's license

Maldonado-Camargo is at least the eighth suspect arrested in the burglary ring. The other seven were taken into custody back on Dec. 5 after they were caught breaking into a home in Doral, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Vairon Maldonado-Camargo

According to arrest reports, the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team started surveillance on the suspects in Dania Beach and tracked them into Doral.

The suspects arrived at a home in two vehicles that had been identified as being involved in residential burglaries throughout South Florida, the reports said.

The reports said one man got out of a vehicle and hopped on an electric scooter to act as a lookout.

Three suspects who were wearing masks went into the backyard of the home and one of them started hitting the hinges on the back door with a hammer, the reports said.

Once they were inside, the suspects placed a radio jammer inside the living room to obstruct police communications, the reports said.

When the sister of the home's resident arrived, the suspects fled the scene. They were able to steal cash and a Rolex watch.

The suspects' two vehicles both met back up at a shopping plaza, where authorities moved in to arrest them.

Five of the suspects tried to flee on foot but seven were taken into custody, police said.

According to an arrest report, Maldonado-Camargo, who had been driving a vehicle and acting as a lookout, was able to flee in a white Jeep Compass.

But on Thursday afternoon, officers spotted the Jeep with Maldonado-Camargo behind the wheel, the report said.

He initially stopped but then reversed the vehicle, accelerating toward multiple detectives who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, the report said.

The suspect then fled at a high rate of speed but ran a stop sign and quickly crashed into another vehicle in the area of Northwest 111th Court and Northwest 78th Street, the report said.

Maldonado-Camargo fled on foot but an officer caught up to him and used his Taser, and officers were able to take him into custody.

Maldonado-Camargo and two people who were in the vehicle he struck had to be treated for injuries, the report said.

After he was taken into custody, officer found he had a fraudulent Mexican driver's license in his wallet and didn't have a valid license, the report said.

Maldonado-Camargo later admitted to detectives that he'd acted as a lookout during the Dec. 5 burglary, the report said.

The other seven suspects were identified as Angel Alejandro Rojas Morales, Paula Vanesa Echavarria Cruz, Kevin Yesid, Jarol Duran Zuluagaleon, Kevin Santiago Cruz Barrera, Camilo Andres Charria Cardona and Charly Andrey Vega Perea.

Miami-Dade Corrections Police in Doral have arrested seven suspects who they say have been pulling off well-coordinated home burglaries throughout South Florida.

After the initial arrests, Doral’s Police chief described the group as a criminal enterprise of burglars who have terrorized not just South Florida, but homes along the East coast.

Police say these seven targeted more than 20 homes across South Florida in the last several months, but they're concerned there are more homes and more people involved.

"These gangs, these criminal enterprises are usually connected not only locally but at the state and national level as well,” Chief Edwin Lopez said. "This is something that for us is going to lead to a lot of cases being closed in South Florida and the other counties as well."