Alleged main organizer of Miami-Dade street races and intersection takeovers arrested

A man who's been organizing street races and intersection takeovers in South Florida dating back to 2022 has been arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Jose Alfredo Martinez, 32, is facing charges including more than 20 counts of facilitating drag racing, nine counts of inciting a riot, and one count each for fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Alfredo Martinez

According to arrest reports, Martinez was identified as the man running a social media account that has been coordinating the intersection takeovers in Miami-Dade and Broward dating back to June 2022.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hundreds of participants and spectators have attended the events, where they show up and block lanes of traffic while racing, drifting, or doing donuts and other dangerous stunts, the reports said.

Detectives learned Martinez had also recently fled from the Florida Highway Patrol during a routine traffic stop, officials said.

According to the reports, an FHP trooper had spotted a GMC truck speeding and driving recklessly with a license plate assigned to a Mercedes.

After initially pulling over, the driver, Martinez, fled and the trooper pursued but lost sight of the truck, the reports said.

The truck was later found abandoned and still running, but had invoices inside with Martinez's name and address on them, the reports said.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday with the help of FHP and the Broward Sheriff's Office at an address listed on one of the invoices, the reports said.

He was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said Martinez was also out on bond on charges of aggravated assault and resisting officers with violence.

Authorities have said street takeovers and stunt driving incidents have been on the rise in recent years, and are extremely dangerous for participants, spectators and other drivers.

Numerous arrests have been made of organizers and participants throughout South Florida.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.