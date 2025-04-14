Alleged member of Cuba's Ministry of the Interior arrested in Miami: ICE

An alleged agent of Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior was arrested in Miami by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being unlawfully in the country, officials said.

Daniel Morejon Garcia, a 57-year-old Cuban national, was taken into custody by ICE, the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection at his home, ICE officials said Monday.

According to ICE, Morejon Garcia allegedly omitted being a member of the Cuban Communist Party and an agent of Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior in his immigration applications.

Morejon Garcia allegedly served as the President of the National Defense Council in the Artemisa region of Cuba and being a member of the Rapid Response Brigades, officials said.

"These groups, composed of civilians trained and organized by the government, are designed to assist authorities during incidents of social unrest, protests, or disturbances," ICE said in a news release. "Authorities allege that Morejon Garcia was activated by the Cuban government during the island-wide protests on July 11, 2021. In that role, there was evidence of Morejon Garcia assaulting protesters as part of his duties."

Morejon Garcia was in ICE custody pending his removal from the U.S.